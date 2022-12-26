China must raise self-reliance in agricultural technology: Xi

President Xi Jinping wants China to accelerate efforts to achieve self-reliance in agricultural technology, identifying seed development and core equipment among areas to focus on, state media reported.

“It is necessary to keep an eye on the frontiers of the world’s agricultural science and technology,” the official Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying at the central rural work conference held in Beijing over Friday and Saturday.

The President urged China’s agricultural sector to “vigourously improve” its science and technology, with more efficient innovation.

Xi urged the sector to address issues with innovation. Xinhua