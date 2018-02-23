China marks 170th anniversary of Communist Manifesto

Beijing

China Thursday marked the 170th anniversary of the publication of the Communist Manifesto, the guiding political document for the communist movement.

With the publication of the document, written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, in February 1848, Marxism emerged “as if a lightning cut through dark sky,” said an article published by Xinhua News Agency on Thursday.

A commentary published in Thursday’s People’s Daily, the Communist Party of China (CPC) flagship newspaper, compared the Communist Manifesto to “a glorious dawn in human spiritual history” and “a spiritual home for communists.”

Chinese communists today can still learn a lot from and be inspired by the Communist Manifesto, said an article published on Study Times, which is run by the CPC Central Committee Party School.

The Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China published a post titled “Happy Birthday, Communist Manifesto” on its WeChat public account, which was read by more than 100,000 people and liked by thousands.

“From the Communist Manifesto to Leninism, from Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, the Scientific Outlook on Development to Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we can see a coherent trajectory,” said Han Zhenfeng, dean of the School of Marxism at Beijing Jiaotong University.

Although China has walked its own path of revolution and socialist development, Marxism has always been the guide, said Prof. Chen Xianda at Renmin University of China.

The Communist Manifesto, among other classics of Communism, could be seen on the bookshelf behind President Xi Jinping as he delivered a New Year speech on Dec. 31, 2017 that was broadcast on TV and online.—Xinhua