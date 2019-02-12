China makes notable achievements countering terrorism in Xinjiang

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese government has been actively working to counter terrorism and extremism and made notable achievements to this effect.

This was stated by a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying at a news briefing, while strongly reacting against the Turkey’s criticism in regard to the situation in Xinjiang.

She noted that a spokesperson of the Turkish Foreign Ministry last week made negative remarks about the situation. The Chinese Embassy in Turkey has already made a response at the earliest time possible, and the Chinese side has made stern representations with the Turkish side.

The Spokesperson of the Turkish Foreign Ministry claimed that “the distinguished folk poet Abdurehim Heyit passed away in his second year of imprisonment”.

Whereas, the fact is that he is still alive and in good health. She saw videos online that testify to that. The Turkish side is extremely mistaken and irresponsible in making groundless accusations against China just based on some ridiculous lies that declare a living person dead. We are strongly opposed to that.

Adding a few points, the Hua Chunying said, “ First, since 1990s, the “three evil forces” (terrorism, extremism and separatism) in China and abroad have plotted, organized and conducted thousands of violent terrorist attacks in Xinjiang, injuring and killing a great number of innocent people of various ethnic groups.

Drawing on the anti-terrorism experience of the international community and based on its realities, the Chinese government has been actively working to counter terrorism and extremism and made notable achievements. People in Xinjiang now have a stronger sense of security, happiness and fulfillment.

Recently, diplomatic envoys and representatives from a dozen countries as well as media representatives from countries including Turkey visited Xinjiang. They toured a lot of places, including vocational education centers.

Their trip enhanced their comprehensive understanding of the economic and social situation in Xinjiang, and they believed that the happiness that exuded from the faces of local people is the most eloquent response to those rumors.

They are a series of complementing measures to counter terrorism, accelerate economic development, improve people’s livelihood and strengthen education in Xinjiang. Such a strategy is very wise and deserves to be learned by Turkey and the whole world.”

Second, people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang enjoy full freedom of religious belief in accordance with law. Xinjiang now has 25,000 venues for religious activities, including mosques, churches and temples.

Among these, there are 24,400 mosques and eight religious colleges. Xinjiang has a population of 24.4 million people, among which 13 million are Muslims. That means, on average, 530 Muslims share one mosque.

According to available data, Turkey has a population of 82 million people and 90,000 mosques. That means, on average, 910 people in Turkey share one mosque.

Third, people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang have the freedom to use their own spoken and written languages in accordance with law.

The Constitution and the Regional Ethnic Autonomy Law stipulate that the rights of various ethnic groups to use and develop their own spoken and written languages are safeguarded. and the Epic of Manas.

Facts speak louder than anything. I believe that for all those who harbor no prejudice nor malicious intentions, they will feel genuinely happy for the solidarity, closeness and harmony enjoyed by the 56 ethnic groups in China. They will not make hostile accusations by fabricating lies.”

Concluding the statement, the spokesperson said, “ Turkey is also a multi-ethnic country facing the threats posed by terrorism. If it adopts double standards on counter-terrorism, it will only end up hurting itself as well as others.

We hope that the Turkish side could make unbiased and impartial judgments, correctly view and understand the relevant policies and efforts made by the Chinese side and take concrete actions to promote mutual trust and cooperation between China and Turkey.”

Share on: WhatsApp