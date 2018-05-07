China makes exceptional progress in hi-tech industry

A country of ‘smart cities’ with innovative technologies

Faisal Zahid Malik

China has introduced innovations not only in its industry and hi-tech sector but also in agriculture and social service, health and education making them easy and accessible to the people.

This was revealed during a visit by the Belt & Road Media Forum to China’s most prominent industrial hub, Shenzhen Aerospace Dongfanghong HIT Satellite Ltd which is located in one of the country’s leading manufacturers of micro-satellites with a range of high-performance products that start at US$3 million. Funded a decade ago, the company is proudly associated with China Academy of Space Technology and China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, and is a leader in research and development for the aerospace industry.

“Our company specializes on R&D, design, assembly and testing,” said Ji Yue Ming, the company’s deputy general manager, while talking to Pakistan Observer. Ji Yue Ming further added that they worked on technical testing, remote sensing, low-range communications and weather forecasting.

“We have put together a team made up of some of the best professionals in the field; our young talent has experience building state-of-the-art simulation equipment.”

Mr Ji explained that Shenzhen Aerospace is a leader in integrated electronic systems and satellite electronic equipment standardisation interface technology. “We are recognised as one of the main players in the sector and have won several national awards for scientific innovation.” Some of the company’s best-known products include the satellites SY-4, XY-1, and MCX, as well as CAST10 and CAST20, which belong to a line of smaller equipment. In addition to aerospace technology, the company also develops marine instruments, such as drifters and tracking buoys that can be used for marine research, at-sea rescue operations, as well as oil spill studies.

Shenzhen Aerospace’s annual sales stand at around $35 million, with most products supplying the domestic market as well as other countries in the region.

Like Shenzhen, Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province in the eastern coast of China, with a vast network of high-tech manufacturing zones has become one of the largest innovation centres for artificial intelligence and robotics in the world.

Hangzhou’s advanced manufacturing corridor, located in the east of the city, expands over more than 500 square kilometres, straddling the Qiantang River and encompassing the districts of Jianggan, Binjiang, Xiaoshan, Yuhang and Fuyang.

The area is already a hub for the proliferation of cutting-edge information technology and plug-in electric vehicles, with manufacturers now starting to target virtual reality and spaceflight, as well as block chain and quantum technologies. Hangzhou boasts dozens of industrial parks that specialize in high technology, such as Hangzhou High-tech Zone, Dajiangdong Industrial Hub, Hangzhou Economic Development Zone and Xiaoshan Economic Development Zone. Six new international industrial cooperation parks are planned in the next seven years, while three additional centres will be built elsewhere in Zhejiang province in the near future. This scenic Chinese city also enjoys impressive access to mobile internet-enabled social services, which help people in a variety of everyday situations, from finding parking space to paying taxes or making hospital appointments.

It is not just Hangzhou, however. Smart cities are sprouting across the nation after the government introduced Internet Plus in 2015, an initiative that seeks to maximize the application of the internet and other information technology in conventional industries. (Concluded)