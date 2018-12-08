China made development through innovation: Li

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for deeper reform to inspire creativity throughout society, and make technological innovation better support and guide the development.

He was addressing first plenary session of the national leading group on science and technology, which he heads.

Li said innovation is vital for a country’s future and destiny, and China should amplify its strengths in human resources and domestic market to advance its technological innovation and facilitate high-quality development as the country is going through economic transformation and upgrading.

He called for focusing on breakthroughs in key technologies, fostering new growth drivers, and promoting technology-economy integration.

Li asked for deeper reform on the management system for science and technology and stronger protection of intellectual property, to create a favorable environment for innovation.—INP

