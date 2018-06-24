China legislature opts for high quality development

Our Correspondent

Beijing

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) has closed its four-day bimonthly session adopting legal decisions and a report on the government’s final accounts for 2017.

Presiding over the closing meeting, Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, called for efforts on institutional reform, solid waste pollution, and forming a statistical system for high-quality development.

He stressed the importance of publicity and research on people’s congress while advancing modern legislative work.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers adopted a decision on the duties of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee.

Besides continuing duties including reviewing draft laws, the committee will perform new duties such as the implementation and interpretation of the Constitution, constitutional examination, strengthening supervision, and coordinating with Constitution publicity, according to the decision.

Another decision on maritime rights protection and law enforcement by the China Coast Guard was also approved.

A draft amendment to the Individual Income Tax Law, which was given a first reading at the session, raises the minimum threshold for personal income tax from 3,500 yuan (about 544 U.S. dollars) per month to 5,000 yuan.

The amendment adds special expense deductions for items like children’s education, continuing education, treatment for serious diseases, as well as housing loan interest and rent.

In addition, the draft e-commerce law was submitted to the top legislature for a third reading, further regulating online market order and protecting consumer rights.