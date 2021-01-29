China launches advanced multi-role warship for Pakistan Navy

Shanghai: China on Friday launched the second of four naval missile warships equipped with cutting-edge features including an improved radar system and long-range missiles for Pakistan.

The launching ceremony for four Type 054A/P frigates was held at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai with Commodore Azfar Humayun SI(M), Pakistan Navy Chief Naval Overseer (CNO) and Chinese officials in presence.

The modern warship’s launching comes as both Pakistan and China are celebrating the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations based on strong bond and trust.

Pakistan Navy has contracted the construction of four multi-role frigates from China since 2017. The first warship was inducted in Pakistan’s fleet in August 2020.

The induction of the second frigate will significantly boost the maritime defence and deterrence capabilities of Pakistan. Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy in an interview with state-run Global Times said that these will be some of the most technologically advanced platforms of the Pakistan Navy Surface Fleet, equipped with modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons, sensors and combat management systems.

“These ships will boost [the] potency of our fleet and significantly contribute in maintaining peace and security in the region,” the Pakistan Navy chief added.

Commodore Azfar Humayun remarked that event depicts the commitment of the China Shipbuilding Trading Company and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard to maintain the momentum of the program despite coronavirus pandemic.