China lauds UN, Saudi Arabia for Yemen donation meeting

Observer Report

Beijing

China on Thursday appreciated the United Nations and Saudi Arabia for jointly organizing a high-level video donation meeting on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

“China attaches great importance to the development of the situation in Yemen. It has always supported and participated in the efforts of the international community to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

“China expresses its appreciation to Saudi Arabia and the United Nations for co-hosting this meeting and providing Yemen with a large amount of humanitarian assistance and materials to support the new coronary pneumonia epidemic,” he added.

He said, China and Yemen were traditionally friendly, and China had provided Yemen with humanitarian assistance such as food and medical equipment.

“To support Yemen in its fight against the new crown epidemic, China has donated anti-epidemic materials such as nucleic acid detection reagents, medical protective clothing, and medical masks to Yemen, and will continue to provide assistance within its ability,” he added.