China lauds PM Imran’s appreciation of Xi’s letter

Observer Report Beijing

China on Monday welcomed positive comments of Prime Minister Imran Khan on President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory message on World Environment Day and reaffirmed its resolve to work together to build a clean and beautiful

world.

“We take note of Prime Minister Khan’s positive response to President Xi’s words. China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners.

We are ready to work with Pakistani side to forge close cooperation and enhance global

environment governance to build a clean and beautiful world,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular message.