China lauds Pakistan FM’s visit to Afghanistan

BEIJING : China has lauded the recent visit of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Afghanistan, hoping it would lead to cooperative relations between the two countries for promoting their common benefit.

“As a common neighbor and friend of Afghanistan and Pakistan, China hopes that Pak-Afghanistan relations will develop in a healthy and stable manner and appreciate the positive attitudes of both sides, said a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry at a regular news briefing here on Tuesday.

China supports the implementation of the “Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace and Solidarity Action Plan” by both sides and jointly promotes the Afghan reconciliation process.

China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in improving relations between the two countries and actively promote the cooperation between China and Pakistan.

The Chinese side is maintaining close communication with the both the sides on the specific arrangements for the second tripartite foreign minister’s dialogue”, he added.

