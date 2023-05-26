China, KSA, Türkiye, Egypt, other countries hailed for boycotting G20 Srinagar meeting

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter Convener, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, has thanked the G20 countries that boycotted a meeting of the forum hosted by India in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said the purpose of holding a meeting by India in a UN-recognized disputed Jammu and Kashmir was to show that the situation in the territory is normal. He said many important countries, including China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia and Mexico, refused to participate in the event which was a big setback to India’s nefarious designs.

Mahmood Ahmed Saghar said the refusal of these countries to participate in the G20 meeting has vindicated the Kashmiris’ stance that India is illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir. He said due to the massive protests by the Kashmiris across the world on the call of APHC, the Kashmir dispute got attention at the international level. He said the people of Kashmir are grateful to all those countries who did not attend this meeting realizing the sensitivity of participating in the international meeting in the disputed region.

He appealed to the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to force India to stop its atrocities in occupied Kashmir and implement the UN resolu-tions to resolve the Kashmir dispute without any further delay.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad also thanked China, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and other countries for staying away from the G20 meeting in IIOJK. He said that India’s intransigence on the Kashmir dispute posed serious threat to the peace of South Asia. He said that the UN must take steps to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with its resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.—KMS