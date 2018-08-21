China keen to work with Imran: Li

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China values and appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan’s positive statement on China-Pakistan relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, said a spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry here on Monday at a regular news briefing.

China has conveyed warm congratulations to Imran Khan on his appointment as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

China and Pakistan are all-weather partners. We are willing to work together with the new Pakistani government to enhance friendly exchanges and cooperation in various fields, accelerate the construction of China-Pakistan economic corridor, and promote greater development of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership.

Premier Li Keqiang Monday made telephonic all to Prime Minister and felicitated him on assuming the office.

Premier Li said that Pakistan and China were all weather friends and expressed the desire to work closely with Imran Khan to further strengthen the bilateral relations. He hoped that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would be completed as per schedule.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Premier Li and people of China for their good wishes and said that Pakistan and China were close friends and strong partners.

The strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China would be further strengthened during the PTI’s government.

Imran Khan conveyed that he was keen to learn from Chinese experience in poverty alleviation, anti-corruption and social sector reforms like health and education as those were his government’s priorities for domestic reforms.

The prime minister said that CPEC was a project of national significance and would remain a priority during his government. He lauded the services of Chinese workers in the development of Pakistan.

The prime minister vowed to continue to closely coordinate with China on all regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Share on: WhatsApp