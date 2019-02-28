China keen to accelerate dev of agri sector in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A Chinese Delegation on Pak China Socio-Economic Joint Working Group headed by DU ZHENLI, Director / Prof. of Engineering, Overseas Economic Cooperation Deptt. China has visited Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Head Quarters, Islamabad and held meeting with Dr. Munir Ahmed, Acting Chairman, PARC for Pak-China Collaboration in Agriculture Sector under CPEC.

On the occasion, Dr. Munir Ahmed, The Chairman, PARC acknowledged the support of China in various projects of PARC. In a meeting with Chinese Delegation, he gave a detailed presentation about PARC, its mission and vision to achieve sustainable food security and poverty alleviation through knowledge and innovation.

Dr. Munir Ahmed, Chairman, PARC also briefed the delegation about presence of PARC in the Country, National Agricultural System of Pakistan, PARC discipline of in-house research, i.e, Plant Sciences, Natural Resources, Animal Sciences, Agricultural Engineering and Social Sciences. He also highlighted the Pakistan Agricultural Scenario and PARC major achievements. Chairman, PARC further added that agriculture and socio economic development are also included in Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In the meeting, Pak- China experts also exchanged the agricultural information and discussed the areas of mutual interest to accelerate the development of Agriculture sector in Pakistan.

DU ZHENLI, Director / Prof. of Engineering, Overseas Economic Cooperation Deptt. China discussed the mutual priorities for development in agriculture sector under Pak-China Socio Economic joint Working Group. The Chinese delegation appreciated the PARC’s role of collaboration with international partners for the development of agricultural sector in Pakistan.

The Chinese delegation was of the view that this meeting would definitely prove fruitful to further strengthen existing collaboration between the both countries. Chinese delegation also stated that China intends to provide help in different agri.

Research projects being carried out at NARC and also aims assistance for training of NARC’s agri. Scientists according to their field. Dr. Munir Ahmed, acting Chairman, PARC also presented a PARC Shield to the head of Chinese delegation on the occasion.

