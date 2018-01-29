China-Japan-ROK summit as soon as possible

Beijing

China and Japan agreed to hold a new round of China-Japan-ROK leaders’ meetings as soon as possible, and foster the proper environment for the trilateral summit.

The agreement came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono Sunday in Beijing.

“High-level exchanges can play a leading role in improving bilateral ties,” according to a press release from the talks. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also met with Kono later Sunday. Currently, China-Japan ties had maintained sound momentum for improvement, he said.

“We have noticed recent positive comments of the Japanese side on relations with China,” Li told Kono, who is on his first China visit as Japanese foreign minister.

“However, China-Japan relations are still confronted with uncertainties,” Li added. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed Japan’s willingness to promote the relationship with China, in a policy speech Monday.

Li urged both sides to cherish the sound momentum for improvement of ties. “China-Japan relations are not only of great significance to both countries, but also to the region and the world,” Li said.

He asked the Japanese side to learn lessons from history and face up to the future, and to create a sound environment for expanding win-win cooperation, restarting relevant dialogue mechanisms and boosting regional cooperation.

CHINA-JAPAN-ROK SUMMIT

The Japanese side hopes to hold a new round of China-Japan-ROK leaders’ meetings as soon as possible, and welcomes Premier Li’s official visit to Japan, Kono said.

The last China-Japan-ROK summit, the sixth one, was held in 2015 in Seoul. China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea began taking turns to host their annual leaders’ meetings in 2008. Yet, the trilateral leaders’ meetings were suspended after the fifth one in May 2012, due to disputes over maritime sovereignty between China and Japan.

“The Japanese side hopes to work together with China to meet each other halfway, and jointly promote further improvement and advancement of bilateral ties,” Kono said.

40TH ANNIVERSARY OF CHINA-JAPAN TREATY OF PEACE AND FRIENDSHIP Kono’s visit came as the two countries celebrate the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, which is of special and great significance to bilateral ties.

“Bilateral ties have gone through an extraordinary journey over the past 40 years,” Wang said, calling on both sides to “remain true to their original aspirations, learn from experiences and promote the continuous improvement of the relationship.”

The two foreign ministers agreed to take the opportunity to strengthen exchanges at all levels and in various fields, including culture, local government, media and youth, and to step up mutually beneficial cooperation.—Xinhua