China, Iran sign strategic 25-year cooperation agreement

TEHRAN – China and Iran on Saturday signed a key 25-year agreement focuses on the capacities and perspectives for bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various areas including economic and cultural fields, among others.

The agreement was signed in Tehran on Saturday by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who reached Tehran on Friday, amid sanctions imposed by the US on both countries.

Iranian Media quoted President Hassan Rouhani’s Adviser, Hesameddin Ashena saying that the accord is an example of successful diplomacy.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement following the signing of document of Comprehensive Cooperation between the two countries.

In 2016, the Iran and the China issued a joint statement on comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries, and agreed to sign a plan for comprehensive cooperation.

After consultations and negotiations, on March 27, 2021, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed a document on “Comprehensive Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China”.

“We believe this document will further contribute to the continued development and comprehensive partnership of Iran and China, and will bring about prosperity for the two nations,” said Iranian foreign office.

The Iranian top diplomat greeted his Chinese counterpart, highlighted the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Beijing, and said, “Of course the history of relations between the two great civilizations of Iran and China dates back to centuries ago.”

He also noted that the signing of the roadmap of Iran-China comprehensive cooperation will further reinforce bilateral relations between the two countries.

Zarif referred to China as the friend of hard times, and said, “Accordingly, we praise the stances and measures of China at the time of cruel sanctions against Iran.”

He highlighted the need for the United States to implement all its commitments under the JCPOA, and said the removal of anti-Iran sanctions can pave the way for full implementation of the nuclear deal.

He referred to the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games as an important event, and dismissed political efforts to downplay the international event.

The Chinese minister, in turn, offered congratulations on the New Persian Year and Nowruz.

He further pointed to the 50th anniversary of Iran-China diplomatic relations, and said, “Relations between the two countries have currently grown to the level of strategic partnership, and China seeks all-out promotion of its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“The signing of the roadmap of Iran-China strategic cooperation indicates Beijing’s resolve to arrange its ties [with Iran] at the highest level possible,” he added.