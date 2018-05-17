China invites Pakistan to SCO’s Security Council’s meeting

BEIJING : Adviser to Prime Minister Naseer Khan Janjua will attend the 13th meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Security Council Secretaries to be held in Beijing on May 21-22, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang announced Wednesday.

According to the announcement, at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi, Deputy National Security Adviser of India Rajinder Khanna and representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan will participate in the event.

The meeting will focus on issues including the regional security situation and priority of security cooperation among the SCO members, Lu said. It is the first SCO security council secretaries meeting since the organization’s enlargement.

The primary task is to make political and security preparations for the Qingdao summit, Lu said. During the meeting, Chinese leaders will meet with the heads of the delegations from participating countries, Lu said.

All parties will exchange in-depth opinions on issues such as the security situation in the SCO region, cooperation in cracking down on “three forces,” drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, and safeguarding international information security.

We believe that with the joint efforts of all parties, this meeting will further consolidate the consensus of SCO member states on security cooperation and inject new impetus for cooperation among member states in the security field.”

To a question about the ROK-US joint military exercise, the spokesperson said,” China’s position on the peninsula issue is consistent. We have always advocated that all parties involved can take concrete actions, build mutual trust, avoid mutual stimulation, and work together to reintegrate the Peninsula issue into the track of political dialogue. This requires all parties to act in tandem.