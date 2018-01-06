China introduces talent visa system: Spokesperson

Beijing

Chinese State Administration of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security jointly issued the measures for the implementation of the Visa System for Foreign Talents to further expand the scope and duration of visa issuance for qualified personnel. This was stated by the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang here on Friday at a news briefing.

According to the deployment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese embassies and consulates abroad have further simplified the procedures for visas for foreign talents that have been certified by domestic competent departments of talent since January 1, 2018. Specific measures can be summarized in four “most” ways: First, The longest period of validity, that is, issued a valid visa for 10 years; second is the longest period of stay, that is, issued a visa for a stay period of 180 days; third is the shortest hair time, that is, the next day you —INP