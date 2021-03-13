China, India to hold commander level talks

The 21st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs was held via video link.

Hong Liang, director-general of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry, and Naveen Srivastava, joint secretary of the East Asia Division, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, co-chaired the meeting.

Representatives from both countries’ departments related to diplomacy, national defense, and migration also attended the online meeting.

They agreed to earnestly implement the five-point consensus reached by the foreign ministers of both countries in Moscow and follow the spirits of phone conversation between two foreign ministers on February 25.

During the meeting, both sides spoke positively of the disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Tso Lake area and agreed to stabilize and control the situation in the border areas and avoid reversals.

The two sides also agreed to maintain dialogue and communications through diplomatic and military channels and hold the next round of military commander-level talks as soon as possible.—APP