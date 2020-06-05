China, India border situation stable

Observer Report

Beijing

Geng Shuang, a spokesperson of China’s foreign affairs ministry, told reporters that the overall situation in the China-India border areas was currently “stable and controllable.” While maintaining close communication through diplomatic and military channels, both sides are working to “properly resolve relevant issues,” the spokesman said, according to the statement posted on China’s foreign affairs ministry website

Meanwhile, Indian foreign affairs ministry in a statement claimed on Friday India and China have agreed to resolve a dispute over their shared border in the Ladakh region through diplomatic channels.

The statement came a day before top gener-als of the two countries are due to meet near the site of their border standoff to try and find a way to deescalate the situation. Senior officials of the two countries held a video conference and agreed that “the two sides should handle their differences through peaceful discussion” and should not allow them to become disputes, the foreign affairs ministry statement said.