China imports 4.71m tonnes of LNG in Aug

Beijing

China imported 4.71 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in August, up 51.5 percent year on year, the country’s customs authority said Sunday. Total LNG imports in the first eight months reached 32.63 million tonnes, up 47.8 percent year on year, according to the General Administration of Customs. China surpassed the Republic of Korea to become the world’s second-largest importer of LNG in 2017, according to IHS Markit, a global marketing information company. China’s imports of natural gas have grown to meet increasing domestic consumption, primarily driven by environmental policies to replace coal-fired electricity generation.—Xinhua

