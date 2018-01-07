China to implement latest UN sanctions on North Korea

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Friday it will implement the latest UN Security Council’s sanctions on North Korea for its missile test starting Saturday.

The ministry, together with China’s General Administration of Customs, released a statement on Friday, saying that China would implement UN Security Council Resolution 2397 by launching a complete export ban of iron, steel and other metals, as well as industrial machinery and transport vehicles.

China will also limit exports of oil and refined petroleum products to North Korea as required by the UN resolution, the statement said.

Resolution 2397, which was unanimously passed by the 15-member council on December 22, bans nearly 90 percent of refined petroleum product exports to North Korea, by setting a ceiling of 500,000 barrels during a period of 12 months beginning January 1, 2018. It provides for the same amount in 12-month periods thereafter with conditions.

When the amount of refined petroleum product exports are about to reach the upper limit set in the Resolution 2397, regulators in China would issue a notice and suspend the exports.

Refined petroleum products exported to North Korea should meet the requirements. This includes preventing the transfer of the products to individuals or institutions involved in North Korea’s missile programs, as well as not violating other sanctions approved by the UN Security Council.

“The supply, sale or transfer of refined petroleum products should benefit North Koreans. It has nothing to do with supporting North Korea’s missile tests or nuclear program,” the statement said.

Starting Saturday, China will also ban importing from North Korea some food, agricultural products, metals – including magnesite and magnesium oxide – wood, industrial machinery, electrical equipment and vessels, the statement added.