China hopes for positive outcome of Sino-US trade talks

Beijing

China hopes for positive and constructive outcomes from the ongoing Sino-U.S. economic and trade consultations, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

“We hope that the two sides can meet each other halfway, and properly resolve disputes and manage differences through consultations, based on the principle of mutual respect and equal consultation,” MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said at a press conference.

Gao also expressed hope that the two sides would make joint efforts to advance bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

“China does not want to see escalating Sino-U.S. economic and trade friction, but is prepared for all possible scenarios,” Gao said.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He arrived in Washington Tuesday afternoon for economic and trade consultations with the U.S. side at the invitation of the U.S. government.

Gao reiterated China’s opposition to the U.S. Section 301 investigation and urged the United States to cease investigation procedures. The Section 301 investigation is “an act of unilateralism” and “unpopular with the public,” he said, citing that more than 90 percent of the 2,000-plus published comments during the hearings opposed the tariff proposal.

“China expects the United States to take concrete action as soon as possible on a case involving Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE, and to resolve it in a fair and reasonable manner,” he said.

The comment came after U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday that the two sides are working together to give ZTE “a way to get back into business, fast,” and the U.S. Commerce Department has been instructed to work on the issue. Gao pointed out that market forces were behind China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation. “We will resolutely defend our own interests and will not make any deal at the cost of China’s core interests,” Gao said.

Gao said China would expand the opening of its market in a proactive, steady and orderly manner, in accordance with its own development need, its own pace and timetable, to benefit both the Chinese people and people across the world.—Xinhua