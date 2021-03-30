China highly appreciates President Alvi remarks: Lijian

Observer Report Beijing

China warmly congratulates Pakistan on the 82nd Pakistan Day, and believes that the Pakistani government and people will make steady progress on the path of national development and rejuvenation.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on the Regular Press Conference of Monday

He said, China has noted and highly appreciates President Dr. Arif Alvi’s positive comments on China-Pakistan relations in his speech delivered on the occasion of the Pakistan Day military parade.

China also cherishes its all-weather strategic partnership of cooperation with Pakistan.

We are ready to take the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic ties as an opportunity to work together in the fight against COVID-19, carry forward our traditional friendship, deepen all-round cooperation, and build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future for the new era.

President Alvi also stressed in his speech that Pakistan will focus on development, and remain committed to peaceful coexistence with the outside world.

He called on world leaders, especially South Asian leaders, to discard hatred, prejudice and religious extremism, and jointly safeguard regional peace and prosperity. To pursue peace and development is the shared aspiration of all countries in the region.

China supports Pakistan’s foreign policy of peace and good-neighbourliness as well as it commitment to advancing the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

China is pleased with Pakistan’s recent positive interactions with India.

We are ready to work with Pakistan, and continue to inject positive energy into regional peace, stability and development.