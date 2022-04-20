China highly appreciates PM Shehbaz’s positive comments on China-Pak relations, CPEC

Beijing: China highly appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz’s “positive comments” on China-Pakistan relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which he made on Monday during the inauguration ceremony of the long-overdue Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to the New Islamabad International Airport.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, held a regular press briefing on Monday in which he was asked to comment on PM Shehbaz’s remarks in which the latter had expressed his gratitude to President Xi Jinping for the launch of the (CPEC).

Responding to the question, Wang Wenbin said that the remarks were noted and highly appreciated.

“We have noted that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has made positive remarks on China-Pakistan relations and the CPEC on various occasions recently. This fully demonstrates the emphasis the Pakistani side attaches to China-Pakistan all-weather friendship and all-round cooperation. We highly appreciate it.”

Wang Wenbin also highlighted the contributions to Pakistan’s economic development and livelihood improvement by the CPEC.

“CPEC is an important pilot project under the BRI. Since its launch, the project has made important contributions to Pakistan’s economic development and livelihood improvement and won wide acclaim and recognition from all sectors,” the spokesperson continued.

Reiterating China’s commitment to stand with Pakistan, Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the Chinese side was willing to work with the Pakistani side to ensure the continuous advancement of the projects under construction and the smooth operation of the completed projects, continue to release the positive effects of the corridor in promoting growth and improving people’s livelihood, and make the corridor a demonstration project for high-quality development of the Belt and Road.

Read: China appreciates PM Shehbaz’s remarks on ‘high-speed construction’ of CPEC