China helped Pakistan in difficult times

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

A day after the Pulwama attack, China declined to back India’s appeal to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad’s (JeM) leader Masood Azhar as a terrorist by the UN. However, China’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack. “China has noted the reports of suicide terrorist attack. We are deeply shocked by this attack. We express deep condolences and sympathy to the injured and bereaved families,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang said at the regular ministry briefing a day after the Pulwama attack. When asked about China’s stand on the listing of Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council, Geng repeated what he and his MFA colleagues have said many times before that UN protocols were being followed in this particular case. Indian daily Economic Times, however, commented that “between the lines, the message is clear: Beijing will not allow Islamabad to be humiliated in a multilateral forum”.

China, a veto-wielding member of the UNSC and a close ally of Pakistan, has repeatedly foiled India’s bid to list Azhar as a global terrorist, saying there is no consensus in the top organ of the world body on this issue. Now, the US, UK and France are trying to convince China not to veto it this time. The JeM, founded by Masood Azhar, had already been in the UN’s list of banned terror outfits. And it is banned in Pakistan also. In 2018, France and UK-backed proposal to list Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN was blocked by China (putting on technical hold) at the United Nations. In 2017, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had told a media briefing: “we raised a technical hold so as to allow more time for the Committee and its members to deliberate on this matter.”

A few relationships in the history of international relations have endured so long as that between Pakistan and China, and even fewer have been described as “higher than the mountains, deeper than the oceans”. This description of the all-weather friendship is not just rhetoric; it is based on shared principles and interests, and forms the foundation of cooperation in diverse fields. During his four-day visit to China, Prime Minister Imran Khan had met President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang. He discussed matters of mutual interest and sought Beijing assistance in tackling financial crisis. Reviewing with satisfaction the historical development of China-Pakistan relations and the great strides made both sides in the joint statement agreed to further strengthen the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership in line with the principles set forth by the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Good-neighborly Relations signed in 2005.

The Chinese side had reiterated that China’s relationship with Pakistan was always a matter of highest priority in its foreign policy. China appreciated the consistent and strong support by Pakistan to China’s issues of core interest, and reaffirmed its support and solidarity with Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and security. It appreciated Pakistan’s important role in promoting regional peace, stability and security and efforts for the peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues with its neighbors. The Pakistani side stressed that Pakistan-China relationship is the cornerstone of its foreign policy, and friendship with China represents national consensus and the common desire of all Pakistani people. Pakistan appreciated the strong support and assistance provided by the government and people of China to Pakistan in its economic development. It unequivocally upholds the one-China policy and supports all efforts made by the Chinese government to realize national reunification.

Though China has business and reasonably good relations with India, but Chinese leadership understands India’s shenanigans and is aware that for every terror act in India, Pakistan’s premier agency is accused of supporting the terrorists before any initial investigation. Even when the police could not find involvement of the ISI, yet India continues with the propaganda to malign Pakistan. In 2009, the Mumbai Crime Branch had filed a charge-sheet comprising thousands of pages with regard to terrorists’ attack of 26th November 2008 in a Mumbai court. Mumbai’s Joint Commissioner of Police had told newsmen that investigations had not thrown up anything about the involvement of ISI. That was enough to vindicate Pakistan’s position that Pakistan as a state was not involved. Secretary External Affairs S. Jai Shankar was also on record having said, “We have no evidence of ISI’s involvement in Mumbai mayhem”.

India continued litany of Pakistan’s involvement in terror acts in India, whereas there is incontrovertible evidence of Indian RAW’s involvement in stirring terror acts in Balochistan, KP and elsewhere in Pakistan. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh, had confessed that his country had helped anti-Pakistan elements during the events of 1971 that led to break up of Pakistan. Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had advocated the use of terrorists to counter a terrorist threat. After Indian military raid in Myanamar in a hot pursuit of those involved in Manipur terror attack, Junior Minister for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had said, “Based on intelligence, we will carry out surgical strikes at the place and time of our own choosing”. The then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and COAS General Raheel Sharif had responded that any adventurism will be met with full force.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

Share on: WhatsApp