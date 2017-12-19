China to help set up National Museum of Pakistan

China will provide technical support to National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division for establishing state-of-the-art ‘National Museum of Pakistan’ at federal capital.

For this purpose, a committee comprising of the experts and relevant officials from Pakistan and China will be formed to work jointly on this project. This was agreed by six-member Chinese delegation headed by Huang Zhenchun in a meeting with Advisor to Prime Minister on NH&LH, Irfan Siddiqui, held at the division on Monday.

Welcoming the delegation, Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui said “China is our second home and Chinese people are our trustworthy friends”. Irfan Siddiqui appreciated the interest shown by National Museum of China to provide technical support for establishing National Museum of Pakistan at Islamabad and said the skills and experience of Chinese experts will be helpful for establishing National Museum of Pakistan, for which the foundation stone will be laid early next year.

Expressing delight over preparation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) seeking collaboration between Pakistan and China in museums, art and culture, Irfan Siddiqui said this MoU will become source of enhancing cooperation not only in the fields of history and culture but pave the way of cooperation in literature and fine arts.

Head of Chinese delegation, Mr. Huang Zhenchun thanked the Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui for extending such a warm welcome and offered him to visit National Museum of China. He said, signing of this MoU during his visit to China will open new avenues of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of arts and culture. Mr. Huang Zhenchun briefed Irfan Siddiqui about different museums in China and appreciated the efforts of NH&LH Division for establishing a museum at capital to preserve the rich cultural heritage.

Earlier, the delegation also met Federal Secretary for NH&LH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan. The meeting was attended by Joint Secretary NH&LH Division, Capt retd Abdul Majeed Niazi, Deputy Secretary, Muhammad Bakhsh Sangi, Director (Archaeology) Department of Archaeology and Museums (DoAM), Abdul Azeem and other officials of the division.—APP

Related