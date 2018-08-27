China has special place in our hearts: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD : Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that China has a special place in our hearts and the friendship between two neighbours has no parallel in international relations.

He expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Mr. Yao Jing who called on him at Parliament House on Monday.

Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan and China is the multi-dimensional partner whereas China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the most brilliant initiative between two countries and the entire region. Pakistan is fully committed to the timely completion of all projects under CPEC, the Speaker said.

He underlined the need for regular interaction between people to people, the Parliamentarians and business community of both the countries to further strengthen the existing relations. On this occasion, the Speaker assured his full cooperation and support to resolve the difficulties in bilateral trade between two countries through legislation.

Asad Qaiser said that the relations between Pakistan and China based on shared geopolitical, economic, historical and strategic interest and both the countries have always stood with each other at difficult times.

While discussing the Second Speakers Conference which will be held in Tehran, the Speaker NA said that we must resolve our issue with collective wisdom of the region. He further said the time will come very soon when we will control the menace of terrorism and will enhance the connectivity for prosperity among stakeholders of the region.

The Chinese Ambassador Mr. Yao Jing congratulated Asad Qaiser on his election as the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan as well as conveyed the best wishes and congratulations from Chinese President, Prime Minister and Chairman National People’s Congress of China.

He said that strong and prosperous Pakistan is the real strength of China. He asserted that Pakistan has an unrivalled importance in China’s strategic calculations and added that the leadership of both countries has demonstrated an unflinching resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations. He also reiterated that a vibrant Pak-China cooperation is central for tackling challenges in the region and beyond.

Mr. Yao Jing endorsed Speaker’s proposal for cementing inter-parliamentary relations and expressed confidence in the progress of people-to-people contacts between both countries. He further highlighted that China and Pakistan share the vision for regional peace and development manifested in unanimous support for CPEC.

