China hails Modi’s ‘positive remarks’ on Sino-Indian ties

Beijing

China on Monday hailed as “positive” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Sino-India relations at a security summit in Singapore last week.

“We have noted the positive remark made by Modi about China-India relations. We highly appreciate it,” Ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

In his keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday, Modi said India and China had shown wisdom and maturity in handling their complex relations and “Asia and the world will have a better future if the countries work together with trust and confidence, keeping in mind each other’s interests”.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it highly appreciated “positive remarks” by the Indian leader.

Hua recalled the informal meet between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Wuhan in Beijing and said they were in agreement on several issues.

“In April this year, Xi held an informal meeting with Modi. They had in-depth exchange of views in international landscape and bilateral relations and reached consensus on many issues.”

“This takes India-China relations forward.” Modi and Xi will meet again on sidelines of the Shanghai Summit at Qingdao on June 9-10.—GK