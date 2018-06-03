China gives cash assistance to Myanmar IDPs

Our Correspondent

Beijing

The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar has provided 40 million kyats (29,411 U.S. dollars) cash assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) of Myanmar’s Kachin state for their livelihood, reports said Saturday.

Speaking at the donation ceremony at National Reconciliation and Peace Center in Yangon, Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang expressed deep concern with the displaced persons fleeing Kachin conflict and called for restoring peace and reconciliation through dialogue and peaceful means.

Hong Liang pledged to continue China’s support for the need of Myanmar and expressed his belief for the success of the upcoming 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference. Dr. Tin Myo Win, chairman of Union Peace Commission, thanked China for the assistance for Myanmar government’s peace process.