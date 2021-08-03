China gifts 2 million more doses of Covid vaccine to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – China has sent two million more doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine as a gift to Pakistan, it emerged on Tuesday.

The consignment was brought to Islamabad from Beijing by a special flight of the national carrier PK68.

The vaccination drive is in full swing across the country as more than 30 million have been vaccinated so far.

Earlier in the day, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar announced that Pakistan has achieved a milestone of vaccinating one million people in a day against Covid-19.

Last week, the government announced that unvaccinated workers in schools, shopping malls and hospitality businesses, and the transport and air travel industries will be barred from entering public places from August 31.

“Happy to report that the target we had set for 1 million vaccinations in a day was crossed,” Asad Umar said in a tweet.

Covid Situation in Pakistan

Pakistan reported 67 additional COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the total to 23,529 throughout the country. According to National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC), 3,582 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

With 75,373 active cases throughout the nation, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate was 7.19 percent.

According to NCOC statistics, at least 49,798 coronavirus tests were performed across the country in the past 24 hours, with 3,582 of them returning positive.

Meanwhile, 682,290 individuals in the country have recovered from the virus thus far.

Furthermore, in the past 24 hours, 1,355 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 944,375, while the total number of cases has risen to 1,043,277.

The overall number of coronavirus patients in Sindh is 387,261, 145,306 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 358,387 in Punjab, 88,344 in Islamabad, 30,627 in Balochistan, 25,034 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 8,318 in Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a province-by-province breakdown.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/