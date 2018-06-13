China, Ghana to increase bilateral cooperation

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Ghana’s Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in Beijing on Tuesday.

Yang, who is also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said both countries have a traditional friendship and China is willing to work with Ghana to enhance exchanges and cooperation to promote bilateral ties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo to attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit in Beijing, Yang said. Ghana thinks highly of China’s foreign policy toward Africa, Botchwey said, noting that Ghana supports the Belt and Road Initiative and is willing to carry forward bilateral friendship, learn from China’s development experience and strengthen varied cooperation with China.

President Akufo-Addo looks forward to attending the upcoming summit in Beijing, Botchwey said.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Botchwey on Monday. China is ready to work with Ghana to give full play to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and jointly build the Belt and Road, Wang said, noting that China is willing to continue exploring the potential of cooperation with Ghana in line with the principle of consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, to bring more benefits to the two countries and the two peoples.