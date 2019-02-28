China for urgent Pak-India talks

Our Correspondent

Beijing

The China has consistently advocated that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be earnestly respected and that they do not wish to see any violation of the UN Charter and the norms of international law.

According to the Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lu Kang, China is worried about the current tension between India and Pakistan.

Everyone has already seen that State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has repeatedly expressed China’s concerns when he talked with the Indian Foreign Minister in Uzbekistan and during a telephone conversation with the Pakistani Foreign Minister. “

Commenting on the prevailing tense situation between Pakistan and India, the spokesman said at a regular news briefing here on Thursday, “We urge both India and Pakistan to exercise the utmost restraint and conduct dialogue as soon as possible. Control the situation and jointly safeguard peace and stability in South Asia.

The Chinese side has been maintaining close communication with the Indian and Pakistani sides on the current state of affairs and doing consultations and promoting talks. “We have noticed that both the countries have indicated that they do not want the situation to continue to deteriorate or escalate.

We encourage both parties to move in the opposite direction and solve problems through dialogue. China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

Indeed, the Pakistani Foreign Minister urgently called the State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to inform the current situation and the Pakistani government’s views and considerations on the current situation.

