Beijing

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) from May 2 to 3, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Monday.

Wang is visiting at the invitation of the DPRK Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, according to Lu.

DPRK president Mr Kim had recently visited Beijing and had intensive talks with President Xi Jinping.—Xinhua