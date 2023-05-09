China firmly supports Pakistan in achieving unity, stability

President Alvi meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Pakistani President Arif Alvi met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Islamabad.

Alvi asked Qin Gang to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping. He said that the Pakistan-China friendship is rooted in the profound traditional friendship between the people of the two countries. The more the international situation undergoes profound changes, the more necessary it is to forge a close and solid Pakistan-China friendship and carry forward the fine tradition of frequent exchanges between the two countries. Pakistan wholeheartedly appreciates China’s strong support for the country’s pandemic response and post-disaster reconstruction, as well as the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan. Pakistan is firmly committed to the one-China policy and supports China in sovereignty, territorial integrity and other issues concerning its core interests. Pakistan looks forward to working with China to advance the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and deepen cooperation in agriculture, connectivity, and information technology. Pakistan will do its utmost to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan and stands ready to work with China to promote peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan.

Qin Gang conveyed President Xi Jinping’s cordial greetings to Alvi. He said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, with consolidating and developing the “ironclad” friendship being the priority of successive governments of both countries. China has always firmly stood with Pakistan, supported Pakistan’s unity, stability, development and prosperity, and backed Pakistan’s efforts to safeguard national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. China is ready to join hands with Pakistan to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, jointly fend off external risks and challenges, and take solid steps to advance the building of a China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

Qin Gang pointed out that China is ready to work with Pakistan to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, accelerate the development of the CPEC, and deepen cooperation in such fields as industry, agriculture, information technology, and disaster prevention and mitigation. China is also ready to help Pakistan revive its economy and improve people’s well-being. Noting that the two sides should strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Qin Gang said more excellent students of Pakistan are welcome to China for study. China is ready to work with Pakistan to strengthen communication and coordination on the Afghan issue, promote peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan, and help maintain regional stability and development.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang attended the unveiling ceremony of the Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan in Islamabad, and interacted and communicated with young diplomats of China and Pakistan. Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was present. The Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan was rebuilt on the previous compound of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.

With full passion and vivid words, the young diplomats of China and Pakistan shared their views on and experience in carrying forward the “ironclad” friendship between China and Pakistan. Qin Gang spoke highly of the mission and responsibility of carrying forward the China-Pakistan friendship undertaken by the young diplomats of the two countries and praised that the cause of the China-Pakistan friendship will be carried forward by future generations and embrace a bright future.

Qin Gang said that the China-Pakistan friendship has a long history, a profound foundation, fruitful results and bright prospects. It is a good example of state-to-state relations, a living textbook that should be studied and a good story that everyone should try to tell well. He called on the young diplomats, as masters of the cause of China-Pakistan friendship, to have a sense of the times, a sense of mission and a sense of urgency, and lose no time in acting as both doers and advocates of China-Pakistan friendship, telling stories of China-Pakistan friendship well and amplifying the common voice of China and Pakistan.