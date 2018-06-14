China finds greener way to make lithium batteries

Nanchang

A new method for extracting lithium in a greener and more efficient way has passed China’s state-level appraisal, paving way for its commercialization to boost the new energy sector.

Qiu Zumin, professor of the institute of environmental science and engineering in Nanchang University, said the new lithium extraction technology has passed the national scientific and technological achievements appraisal. It is expected to replace current lithium extraction methods in China, which have been blamed for producing huge amounts of waste, and have low profitability.

Lithium batteries are essential to power modern electronic devices, such as mobile phones, laptops and electronic cars. Lithium is also used in medicine, pottery, glass and other industries.—Xinhua