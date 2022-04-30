China: Fighting terrorism liability of inte’l community

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said that fighting terrorism is a shared responsibility of the international community, calling for coordination and cooperation to combat terrorism.

Zhao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on the UN Security Council on Thursday condemning the terrorist attack on the University of Karachi, which claimed the lives of three Chinese nationals and one Pakistani and left several people injured.

A press statement from the council expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the governments of Pakistan and China, while