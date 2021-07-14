China: Father reunites with his abducted son after 24 years

After a 24-year quest, a father in China has been reunited with his abducted son.

Guo Gangtang’s son was only two years and five months old when he was kidnapped in 1997 while playing unattended in front of the family’s house in eastern Shandong province. The child was kidnapped and sold to a household in central China by human traffickers.

Guo set out on a quest to find his lost son where he traversed half a million kilometers across China on a motorcycle in search of his son’s location. Guo, then 27 years old, quit his work and rode across the country on a motorcycle, carrying big banners with his son’s picture attached to the rear.

Police informed Guo on Sunday that a DNA test had verified that a 26-year-old teacher residing in northern Henan province was really Guo’s long-lost son, after years of seeking.

In a video posted on Tuesday by the public security ministry, Guo is shown crying into his palms as his wife hugs their kid, Guo Zhen, at a reunion ceremony.

“Now that the child has been found, everything can only be happy from now on,” Guo said through tears in a video.

