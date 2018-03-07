China against FATF use for political gains

Observer Report

Beijing

China once again came out in support of Pakistan’s anti-terror financing efforts on Tuesday, after the Financial Action Task Force decided to place Pakistan on “grey list” from June of this year.

“We also oppose the use of finance as a political measure to put pressure on Pakistan” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

He further said all parties should objectively and fairly treat the Pakistani anti-terrorist efforts instead of simply blaming Pakistan.

“In recent years, Pakistan has actively taken a series of measures to strengthen financial regulations and crack down on terrorist financing and made important progress” he added.

Geng Shuang said, “The Pakistani government and people have made tremendous efforts and made great sacrifices for the international anti-terrorism cause.”

Responding the question that China is not entirely sure of Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorist financing, the spokesperson repeated that as an all-weather strategic partner, China and Pakistan will continue to enhance coordination and cooperation on counterterrorism issue.

Some international media highlighted that this time China had refused to bail out Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force meeting, the spokesperson said both countries have a very strong relationship.

“Their political mutual trust will be unbreakable, and neither will any attempt to leave the Sino-Pakistani relations, “he said.