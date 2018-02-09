China against external intervention in Maldives

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China said it was against any external intervention in the political turmoil in the Maldives. The statement is apparently aimed at India because Maldives opposition leaders have been seeking Indian military intervention to preserve democracy in the island nation.

“The international community should play a constructive role on the basis of respecting the sovereignty of the Maldives rather than take actions that may further complicate the situation,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said without mentioning India.

At stake for China is the free trade agreement it has signed with the Maldives, which has been criticised by opposition leaders in Male. China has invested heavily in the island nation in the hope of access to the Indian Ocean, which is something India is concerned about.

Former Maldivian president and opposition leader Mohamed Nasheed tweeted on Tuesday that India should send a special envoy backed by its military to release judges and political leaders who have been imprisoned by President Abdulla Yameen. The country’s Supreme Court recently ordered the release of nine jailed politicians, describing their trial as “politically motivated and flawed”.

Yameen has arrested another former president, Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, and Supreme Court judges, resulting in political turmoil.

The Chinese spokesman said Maldives should be allowed to resolve its problems internally, without outside intervention. “ We hope relevant parties in the Maldives can resolve the issue through consultation he added.