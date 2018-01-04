China to extend assistance to Pakistan in power sector

To meet CPEC investors’ requirements

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Power Division has decided to engage all the investors under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) energy projects fast track projects and also address their difficulties. All the power sector stake holders like PPIB, AEDB and NTDC will be part of these meetings in this regard.

This decision was made in a meeting between Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari and Chinese ambassador Yao Jing here on Wednesday. Yao Jing said that the performance of Power Sector under the CPEC had been a success story which has been acknowledged at different forums in China.

He specially mentioned the Power Division role in leading the CPEC projects and facilitating the Chinese investors and said that investors in China a closely and keenly observed the fast growing power sector in Pakistan and its progress has been reckoned as exemplary.

He assured the minister that China would keep on further extending assistance to Pakistan in the Power Sector as it has been instrumental for the success of CPEC besides important for Pakistani nation. He said that China will also look into investing in the service delivery at the distribution level and in this regard he will soon engage with leading service providers in China.

The Chinese Ambassador also appreciated the Power Division decision to meet each investor under the CPEC individually for further boosting the cooperation. On suggestion of the Federal Minister the Chinese Ambassador agreed to nominate a focal person at the Embassy level for coordinating the extension of cooperation at the service delivery at the Distribution level.

Yao Jing mentioned the services former President of Pakistan Late Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari in building the Pak-China relations. He also mentioned the role of the former President during the founding days of Bao Economic Forum and his active participation. He said that he first met Late Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari back in 1996 during visit of the Chinese Prime Minister.

Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari while appreciating the contribution of the Chinese investors in the Power Sector said CPEC was the epic of relations between the two countries and in the time to come the cooperation will further boost to new heights.

The Federal Minister also invited suggestion of the Chinese Ambassador for the planned meetings with the Chinese investors.

While highlighting the importance of service at the DISCOs level and the proposed law likely to be enacted soon for private sector participation at the distribution level, the Federal Minister invited the Chinese investors to participate in the consumer services as the country has achieved bridging the demand and supply gap with the great assistance of Chinese Investors. He said that the market for service delivery at DISCOs level offer lucrative return.