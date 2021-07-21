China expresses satisfaction over ongoing Dasu incident probe

RAWALPINDI – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong Wednesday expressed satisfaction over ongoing probe into the Dasu bus incident that claimed lives of nine Chinese nationals.

He stated this during a meeting with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Both sides agreed to complete the investigation as soon as possible.

Earlier this month, 13 people including nine Chinese nationals were killed after their bus was targeted in what appears to be an attack in Upper Kohistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The victims were heading to the site of Dasu Hydropower Project when the incident had happened.

The Chinese envoy also felicitated the interior minister on the eve of Eidul Adha. He also expressed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan on Eid.

The Interior Minister offered his condolence on the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals in Dasu bus tragedy.

Both sides expressed commitment that no power can create hurdle in Pak-China bilateral relations.

Nong Rong also appreciated the interior minister for his efforts to counter conspiracies against Pak-China relations.

