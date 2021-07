Beijing

China’s exports spiked more than expected in June as countries around the world pushed towards a pandemic recovery, official data showed Tuesday, while imports spiked on the back of rising commodity costs.

Demand for China’s goods has risen with the global roll out of vaccines and as economically painful lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Supply disruptions happening sporadically with virus resurgences elsewhere have also increased reliance on products from China.—APP