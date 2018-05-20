China expects Pakistan’s active role in SCO

Beijing

China attached high importance to Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and hoped that Pakistan will be its active member in promoting the Shanghai’s spirit, that meant to ensure regional peace and security to improving the living condition of the people.

Welcoming Pakistan into SCO’s fold as full-member, officials of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Pakistan is an important country of the region, and it had been fully supporting its charter as an observer in the past.

China hopes that the SCO will become stronger, with Pakistan and India as it full-member, in addressing the socio-economic and security challenges, confronting the region.

The SCO will hold a summit-level meeting in June in east China’s coastal city of Qingdao and China is expecting to exchange ideas on dealing with global issues and rolling out cooperative measures in all spheres of common interest.

The SCO, after 17 years, has grown into the world’s most populous comprehensive regional organization. It now accounts for over 60 percent of the Eurasian landmass, nearly half of the world’s population and over 20 percent of global GDP.

Experts say the upcoming summit is widely expected to inject new drive into the development of regional organization toward a closer “community of shared future” for member countries. With a focus on carrying on the “Shanghai Spirit”, the bedrock of the SCO, the Qingdao summit will enhance trust and solidarity between the member states and build a closer SCO community.

The SCO has never been simply a security group. The organization has also been devoting itself to the region’s development by facilitating trade and investment, enhancing industrial cooperation and promoting people-to-people exchanges.

Meanwhile, the China-proposed cooperation framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which features many flagship projects on infrastructure, finance and people-to-people exchanges, heralds greater opportunities for development. “The SCO and BRI offer mutual support and opportunities to each other, and the BRI concept has already been embedded into the SCO and are making positive progress,” said Li Jianmin, a researcher with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov described the SCO bloc as “a paradigm of the peaceful co-existence of nations with different powers and various political systems and cultures.”

“Within the group, no one dominates wins or loses, and agreements are reached through negotiation and consultation,” Alimov said. “The ‘Shanghai Spirit’ bears similar elements embodied in the vision of a community of a shared future for humanity and the global governance principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration, and will continue to deliver strong vitality,” said Li Yongquan, head of the China Society for Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies.—Agencies