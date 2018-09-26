China expects Pak, India to settle disputes peacefully

Our Correspondent

Beijing

A spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said on Wednesday that both India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia, and it would be appreciated if they settle their bilateral disputes through peaceful means.

Replying to a question at a regular news briefing, he said “Maintaining the steady development of India-Pakistan relations is of important significance to the peace and development of the region and the world at large. We sincerely hope that the two countries can enhance communication and dialogue, properly handle differences, improve their relations and jointly uphold regional peace and stability.”

To another question about the Sino-US trade war, the spokesperson said, the State Council Information Office published a white paper entitled “Facts on Sino-US Trade Frictions and China’s Position.—INP

