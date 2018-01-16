China to exert rights, sovereignty in Doklam: FM

Ur Correspondent

Beijing

China will exercise its rights in the Doklam area and safeguard territorial sovereignty, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday in response to Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat’s remarks that India is preparing for “pressure along border areas” from China.

“The Doklam area belongs to China. The Sikkim section of the China-India boundary was delimited… China will continue to exert its rights in the Doklam area and firmly safeguard territorial sovereignty,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a daily briefing on Monday.

“We asked the Indian military to learn their lessons and abide by the boundary treaty in an effort to safeguard the peace and stability in the border areas and create a good atmosphere for developing bilateral ties,” Lu said.

Lu made the remarks in response to Rawat’s remarks on the military standoff in the Doklam area in a press conference on Friday, during which Rawat said that India decided to intervene in June 2017 when China came to build a road in the “strategically important area,” the Economic Times reported. Rawat also said that India would focus on the northern border.

A public WeChat account affiliated with the People’s Daily said in a Sunday article that Rawat’s remarks revealed that India deliberately trespassed the border in June 2017 and had prepared for possible military clashes with China.

“Rawat also sent signals to China that India has strengthened military deployments in the border areas and prepared for similar standoffs,” it said.—Agencies