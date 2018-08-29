China excels in technology and innovation

Abdul Hadi Mayar

Participants of a media exchange program in Beijing last week were overawed by China’s mesmerizing boom in media technology and convergence among media organizations. They were immensely impressed by the cohesion and interlink among different media, media technology and academic institutions of the People’s Republic of China.

The program’s epic event was an Asia media technology exhibition, BIRTV 2018, hosted by the state-run Beijing International Radio, Television and Film Exhibition Organizing Committee. The exhibition displayed media and information technology products by numerous electronic companies from China, Japan and other countries.

The exhibition spread over several mega halls of Beijing’s International Exhibition Centre, with each hall hosting dozens of pavilions. Every company’s pavilion displayed state-of-the-art media products and platforms from camera, lighting and NLE production down to satellite transmission and cable operation. The SD, HD and UHD media devices and gadgets of the Chinese companies greatly impressed the participants from twelve participating countries including the Philippines, Mongolia, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Representatives of Television and Radio channels evinced keen interest in the products.

The strides of China in HD to UHD and its struggle from K4 to K8 television production and transmission technology, with a generous offer of cooperation in these fields, impressed delegates from the participating countries. Representatives of China’s Dayang, Sobey, and Ali Baba Cloud groups gave a detailed briefing to the participants about progress of their companies in different technologies, particularly on digitalizing of broadcast industry.

Several seminars were arranged to highlight different aspects of China’s development in the realm of media technology and its capability to assist the Asian countries in these fields.

The participants were given detailed briefings over the history of China’s print and electronic media and different phases of progress from SD to HD, UHD, and K4 technologies. The march of the country from analogue system to digitization, HD, UHD, and New Media was highlighted in different sessions. It was informed that alive to the speedy shift of media platforms, the Chinese government is focusing on convergence of media platforms to keep intact the country’s fast expanding netizen population. For this purpose, the state run media development organizations are focusing on convergence of media platforms with special attention on Media Asset Management (MAM), Cloud Production System, and Advanced Information Technology. Detailed lectures were arranged for the participants on digitalization, networking, wireless digital coverage, promotion of broad-band network for cable TV and satellite transmission. While steps were being taken to promote and diversify media platforms, special emphasis is being made on content innovation in media convergence. Besides, the Chinese organizations are also focusing on building a market for media outlets in and outside the country.

Steps of China’s Communist Party Central Committee for the development and interlink among media organization were also highlighted to the participants. They were informed that in 2018, the government established the China Media Group (CMG) under which China Central Television, China Radio International (CRI) and China National Radio (CNR) had been clustered for better management.

While CCTV has launched different channels in Mandarin for various types of programs, a separate channel has been established for international viewers under the name of China Global Television Network (CGTN).

While Deng Wu of CCTV Channel 9 highlighted major contribution of his channel in production of historic and cultural documentaries, Wang Yuming, the Deputy Secretary-General of BIRTV, informed the delegations about the role and function of his organization in promoting media and media technology and cementing connections among different state-run media outlets.

—The writer is Controller News, Radio Pakistan. He can be reached at [email protected]

