China, EU to forge consensus on international affairs

Wang-Frederica meet yields postive outcome

Brussels

China and the European Union (EU) should continue to strengthen strategic communication and coordination in international affairs, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Saturday.

China and the EU, as stabilizing powers in the current international structure and positive actors in promoting peace and development of mankind, should raise historical consciousness and the sense of shouldering responsibility of our times, Wang said while addressing the media with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Wang held talks with Mogherini Fredrica before the press briefing at the eighth China-EU High Level Strategic Dialogue in the EU headquarters.

The top Chinese diplomat noted that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the China-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, an important occasion for both sides to build on the past and open up new prospects.

“Notwithstanding differences on certain issues, our common interests have been accumulating and expanding,” he said, underlining the growing demand for greater bilateral cooperation.

Facing currently uncertain international situations, Wang said “China and the EU should work together to maintain the multilateral international regime centred around the United Nations, to promote political settlements of regional hotspot issues, and to reform and improve the global governance system.”

On international trade, Wang stressed that China and the EU both benefit from economic globalization and free trade, and are therefore both in favor of the rule-based multilateral trade regime and against unilateralism and protectionism.

China has benefited from reform and opening up over the past 40 years, and further reform is a prerequisite for future development, Wang said, adding that a more open China will bring more opportunities to Europe and the rest of the world. He said that China and the EU are willing to continue to expand cooperation in various fields including trade, investment, finance, innovation and sustainable development.

On the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the top diplomat said that China is seeking to build synergies between the BRI and the European Commission’s investment plan and the EU strategy on connecting Europe and Asia.—Agencies