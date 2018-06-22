China-EU economic, trade dialogue on June 25

Beijing

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday that the 7th China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue will be held in Beijing on June 25.

The dialogue will be co-chaired by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng told a press briefing.

Gao said the dialogue, started in 2007, has been the highest level economic and trade dialogue between China and the EU, and has played an important role in deepening mutual benefit and cooperation.

The upcoming dialogue will highlight topics including global economic governance, trade and investment, innovation-driven development and interconnectivity, according to the MOC.

“The dialogue is expected to promote bilateral economic and trade ties to a new stage, inject new impetus to China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, and highlight China and the EU’s commitment to jointly countering unilateralism, protectionism and supporting a multilateral trade system,” said Gao.—Xinhua