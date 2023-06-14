China establishes strategic partnership with Palestine in major milestone of bilateral ties

BEIJING – Chinese President has extended support to Palestine, and said Beijing was ready to play its role for internal reconciliation in Palestine and holding talks with Israel.

The development comes as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in the Chinese capital on a state visit.

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping said Beijing was establishing strategic ties with Palestinians. In a welcome ceremony, XI said his country is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Palestinian side, which is facing a century of global changes and new developments to the situation in the Middle East.

A statement issued by Chinese news agencies said: “Today, we will jointly announce the establishment of a China-Palestine strategic partnership, which will be an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations”.

Palestinian President is slated to meet top Chinese officials including President Xi and Premier Li Qiang as both nations are looking to further cement ties and resolve longstanding challenges.

In recent times, China to boost its ties in the Middle East, challenging US influence — efforts that have sparked unease in Washington.

During a regular press briefing last week, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson called long-time Palestinian leader Abbas old and good friend of the Chinese.