China establishes green manufacturing alliance

Beijing

A green manufacturing alliance was inaugurated to better support the country’s green and sustainable development, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Led by the ministry, members of the Green Manufacturing Association of China (GMAC) are from China’s leading scientific research institutions and manufacturing enterprises, covering such industries as iron and steel, building material, energy, textile and finance.

More than 400 representatives from multinational enterprises, international institutions and foreign embassies attended the inauguration ceremony. “China should eliminate backward production capacity with high energy consumption and high pollution and stick to the path of sustainable development,” said Xin Guobin, vice minister of the MIIT. According to the ministry, the alliance will serve as a platform for China’s green manufacturing businesses to cooperate with financial institutions and multinational enterprises.—Xinhua